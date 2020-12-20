Cryptoindex.com 100 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,847.00 (CIX100)

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. In the last week, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded down 36.2% against the dollar. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a total market capitalization of $19.36 million and approximately $2,847.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00055450 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.04 or 0.00366912 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003901 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017263 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00025989 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Profile

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CRYPTO:CIX100) is a token. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,480 tokens. The official message board for Cryptoindex.com 100 is medium.com/@CryptoIndex . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto . The official website for Cryptoindex.com 100 is cryptoindex.com . The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoindex.com 100 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

