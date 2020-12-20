CryptoSoul (SOUL) Market Cap Tops $83,158.20

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 20th. One CryptoSoul token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. During the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded up 33.1% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $83,158.20 and approximately $225.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00148329 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00022049 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.28 or 0.00808137 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00173842 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00372227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00119276 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00075226 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 275,514,484 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,728,853 tokens. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io

CryptoSoul Token Trading

CryptoSoul can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.