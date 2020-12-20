Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Receives $46.10 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.10.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $38.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. CSFB started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company.

In related news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $2,291,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,416,401.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $1,365,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,740 shares in the company, valued at $40,446,557.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,496 shares of company stock worth $6,490,284. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 106.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 17,123 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 365,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 61,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAR traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.33. 4,083,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,654. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $850.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.39 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

