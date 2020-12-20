DATA Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 39.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One DATA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DATA has traded up 56.7% against the dollar. DATA has a total market cap of $5.45 million and $5.75 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00057101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.32 or 0.00370205 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017402 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00025886 BTC.

About DATA

DATA (DTA) is a token. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. The official website for DATA is data.eco . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

