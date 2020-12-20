DEAPcoin (DEP) Achieves Market Cap of $4.59 Million

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 20th. DEAPcoin has a market capitalization of $4.59 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEAPcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00145365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00021683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $186.94 or 0.00776659 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00174438 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00365954 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00075568 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00116655 BTC.

DEAPcoin Token Profile

DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 tokens. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

