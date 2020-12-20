DEEX Price Down 10.8% Over Last 7 Days (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last seven days, DEEX has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DEEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. DEEX has a total market capitalization of $321,225.06 and $823.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEEX alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002775 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002123 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007092 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000428 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000140 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000512 BTC.

DEEX Coin Profile

DEEX is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange . DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.