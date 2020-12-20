DEX 24 Hour Volume Hits $47,894.00 (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. DEX has a total market cap of $4.03 million and approximately $47,894.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DEX has traded 23.7% higher against the US dollar. One DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0210 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00146981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00021731 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.35 or 0.00784278 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00172281 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00368613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00117544 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00073531 BTC.

DEX Token Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

