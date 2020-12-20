DMarket (DMT) Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded down 21.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. During the last week, DMarket has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. One DMarket token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000798 BTC on exchanges. DMarket has a market cap of $10.72 million and $8.23 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DMarket alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00057147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00373308 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017498 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00025933 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMarket (CRYPTO:DMT) is a token. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMarket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.