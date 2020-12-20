Dreamcoin Market Cap Tops $26,283.23 (DRM)

Dreamcoin (CURRENCY:DRM) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 20th. Dreamcoin has a market capitalization of $26,283.23 and approximately $5.00 worth of Dreamcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dreamcoin has traded 29.6% higher against the US dollar. One Dreamcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SpeedCash (SCS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000083 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dreamcoin

DRM is a coin. Dreamcoin’s total supply is 2,627,384 coins. The official website for Dreamcoin is dreamcoin.fi . Dreamcoin’s official Twitter account is @Dream_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dreamcoin Coin Trading

Dreamcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dreamcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dreamcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dreamcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

