Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elis in a report on Sunday, October 25th.

Shares of Elis stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.57. Elis has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $20.80.

Elis Company Profile

Elis SA provides linen and work wear rental, laundry, and hygiene and well-being services in France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and Latin America. The company offers work uniforms for the hospitality, healthcare, ultra-clean, beauty, industry, agrifood, and other sectors; automatic clothing dispenser systems; and linens for hospitality and healthcare sectors.

