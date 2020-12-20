Elitium (EUM) Market Cap Reaches $93.57 Million

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 20th. One Elitium token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.11 or 0.00013153 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart and STEX. Elitium has a market cap of $93.57 million and approximately $227,541.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elitium has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00149103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00022270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.66 or 0.00802111 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00178933 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00372600 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00077614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00119123 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium's total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 tokens. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . Elitium's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium

Elitium Token Trading

Elitium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

