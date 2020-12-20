Elysium (ELS) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 94% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. During the last week, Elysium has traded 95.2% lower against the dollar. Elysium has a market cap of $1,192.00 and $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.40 or 0.00486134 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005716 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000290 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Elysium Coin Profile

ELS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

