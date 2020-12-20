Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Achieves Market Cap of $221.06 Million

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Empty Set Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00004397 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $221.06 million and approximately $15.08 million worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00147919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00022099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.10 or 0.00807817 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00173361 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00372385 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00119194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00075067 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 212,530,179 tokens. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

Empty Set Dollar Token Trading

Empty Set Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

