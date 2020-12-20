Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.01

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2020

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and traded as low as $1.74. Energous shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 1,340,340 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $79.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 3.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Energous had a negative return on equity of 171.68% and a negative net margin of 13,071.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Energous Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Cesar Johnston sold 13,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $27,824.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 379,321 shares in the company, valued at $777,608.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,716 shares of company stock valued at $80,122. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WATT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energous in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Energous by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 56,701 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Energous by 236.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 41,078 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Energous in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Energous in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

Energous Company Profile (NASDAQ:WATT)

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

