Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ETR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.43.

NYSE:ETR opened at $100.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.51. Entergy has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $135.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.80.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Entergy by 27,001.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,848,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,127 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Entergy by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,219,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,605,000 after purchasing an additional 473,603 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Entergy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,863,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,931,000 after purchasing an additional 331,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,606,000 after purchasing an additional 325,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

