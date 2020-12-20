Ether-1 (ETHO) Hits Market Capitalization of $693,699.73

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Ether-1 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. During the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ether-1 has a total market cap of $693,699.73 and $31,527.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

United Bull Traders (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TOKOK (TOK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Super Running Coin (SRC) traded 81.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lukki Operating Token (LOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitscoin (BTCX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Benscoin (BSC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00204520 BTC.

Ether-1 (CRYPTO:ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 55,112,931 coins. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ether-1 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether-1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

