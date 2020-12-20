EtherGem Price Tops $0.0201 (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 20th. EtherGem has a market cap of $392,342.05 and approximately $15,780.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, EtherGem has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00057117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.04 or 0.00367403 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003908 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017282 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00025934 BTC.

About EtherGem

EtherGem is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EtherGem Coin Trading

EtherGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

