Eudaimonia Partners LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,783,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $23,868,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 862,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,725,000 after purchasing an additional 175,473 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $8,486,000. Finally, DeGreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 306,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $27.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.93.

