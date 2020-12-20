Eudaimonia Partners LLC Makes New $43,000 Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,155 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

In other news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LUV stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.40. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

