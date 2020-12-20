Eudaimonia Partners LLC Makes New Investment in CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNOOC by 39.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 497,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,787,000 after purchasing an additional 139,773 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CNOOC by 18.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,401,000 after purchasing an additional 73,306 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNOOC in the second quarter worth $29,042,000. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CNOOC by 0.6% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 174,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNOOC by 1.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CEO opened at $93.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.16. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. CNOOC Limited has a 52 week low of $81.11 and a 52 week high of $181.13.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CNOOC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CNOOC in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Argentina, Indonesia, Uganda, Iraq, Brazil, Guyana, Russia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: E&P, Trading Business, and Corporate.

