Eudaimonia Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $141.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $143.32.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

