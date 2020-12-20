(EUT.L) (LON:EUT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $861.00

Shares of (EUT.L) (LON:EUT) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $861.00 and traded as high as $880.00. (EUT.L) shares last traded at $861.00, with a volume of 24,994 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £346.50 million and a PE ratio of -14.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 861 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 778.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

(EUT.L) Company Profile (LON:EUT)

The European Investment Trust plc is an investment company. The Company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through a diversified portfolio of Continental European securities. The Company’s investment portfolio includes its investments in various sectors, such as basic materials, consumer goods, consumer services, financials, healthcare, industrials, oil and gas, technology, telecommunications, utilities, and cash and other assets.

