ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Systemax in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Systemax in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Systemax by 403.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Systemax by 238.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Systemax in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 25,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $756,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barry Litwin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $715,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,608 shares of company stock worth $6,874,508 in the last 90 days. 67.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SYX opened at $35.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.64. Systemax Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.24. Systemax had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company had revenue of $285.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Systemax Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYX shares. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Systemax from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

