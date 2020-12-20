Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Fastly were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fastly by 285.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,883,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,720,000 after buying an additional 2,134,966 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,456,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth about $923,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Fastly by 676.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

FSLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Pritchard Capital decreased their target price on shares of Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

FSLY stock opened at $101.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of -159.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.05. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.59 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 7,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $631,485.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 258,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,018,274.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $8,339,104.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 380,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,406,440.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 820,297 shares of company stock worth $71,640,631. 24.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

