Feathercoin Price Reaches $0.0152 (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Feathercoin has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $7,889.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 301,960,120 coins. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

