FedoraCoin Reaches Market Cap of $139,112.06 (TIPS)

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One FedoraCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FedoraCoin has traded down 44.6% against the U.S. dollar. FedoraCoin has a total market cap of $139,112.06 and approximately $47.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FedoraCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.90 or 0.00488358 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005620 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000285 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000262 BTC.

FedoraCoin Profile

TIPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. The official website for FedoraCoin is www.tipsco.in . FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FedoraCoin Coin Trading

FedoraCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FedoraCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FedoraCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FedoraCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FedoraCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FedoraCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.