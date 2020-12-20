Financial Contrast: Global Crossing Airlines (OTCMKTS:JETMF) versus Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU)

Global Crossing Airlines (OTCMKTS:JETMF) and Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Global Crossing Airlines and Centrus Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Crossing Airlines N/A -5,160.25% -488.32% Centrus Energy 15.81% -10.64% 7.28%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Global Crossing Airlines and Centrus Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Crossing Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A Centrus Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Centrus Energy has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 21.29%. Given Centrus Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Centrus Energy is more favorable than Global Crossing Airlines.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Crossing Airlines and Centrus Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Crossing Airlines N/A N/A -$7.58 million N/A N/A Centrus Energy $209.70 million 1.39 -$16.50 million ($2.54) -9.50

Global Crossing Airlines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Centrus Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.1% of Centrus Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Centrus Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Global Crossing Airlines has a beta of 26.8, suggesting that its stock price is 2,580% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centrus Energy has a beta of 3.61, suggesting that its stock price is 261% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Centrus Energy beats Global Crossing Airlines on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Crossing Airlines Company Profile

Global Crossing Airlines Inc. operates in the airline business. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. Its LEU is a component that is used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The Technical Solutions segment offers technical, manufacturing, engineering, procurement, construction, and operations services to public and private sector customers, including the American Centrifuge engineering and testing activities. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

