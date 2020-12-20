Fireball (FIRE) Market Cap Reaches $32,043.20

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded 39.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Fireball token can now be purchased for $1.58 or 0.00006661 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fireball has a market capitalization of $32,043.20 and $744.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fireball has traded 31.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00134856 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.67 or 0.00576884 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00065948 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000521 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000147 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Fireball Token Profile

Fireball is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 20,305 tokens. The official website for Fireball is fireball.network. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fireball Token Trading

Fireball can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fireball should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fireball using one of the exchanges listed above.

