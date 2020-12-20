FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Position Reduced by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,905 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 21.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 139.9% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLT. 140166 lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $273.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.89.

In other news, CFO Eric Dey sold 47,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total value of $13,244,180.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,513 shares in the company, valued at $17,822,361.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FLT stock opened at $279.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.51. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.51 and a 52 week high of $329.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $585.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.76 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

