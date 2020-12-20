Flit Token 24-Hour Volume Hits $3,514.00 (FLT)

Flit Token (CURRENCY:FLT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. In the last seven days, Flit Token has traded up 83.4% against the dollar. Flit Token has a market capitalization of $2,344.34 and approximately $3,514.00 worth of Flit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flit Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Flit Token alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.98 or 0.00490144 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,101.85 or 1.00132665 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005620 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00007479 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00021348 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00016269 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Flit Token Token Profile

Flit Token is a PoS/PoW/PoT token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2014. Flit Token’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,350,000,000 tokens. Flit Token’s official Twitter account is @fluttercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flit Token is flittoken.com . Flit Token’s official message board is medium.com/@flittoken

Buying and Selling Flit Token

Flit Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flit Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flit Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flit Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flit Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flit Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.