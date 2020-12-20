Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FLNT. Barrington Research upgraded Fluent from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluent from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Fluent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Fluent in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fluent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluent presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.17.

Shares of Fluent stock opened at $3.94 on Thursday. Fluent has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $300.76 million, a P/E ratio of 98.52 and a beta of 2.97.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.65 million. Fluent had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 0.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fluent will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Fluent by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 129,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Fluent by 34.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Fluent during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fluent during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 4,420.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 28,867 shares during the last quarter. 22.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

