Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FPRUY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Thursday. Main First Bank upgraded Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. HSBC cut Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Fraport alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FPRUY opened at $29.46 on Friday. Fraport has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $32.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.97.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.