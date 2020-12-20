Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FPRUY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Thursday. Main First Bank upgraded Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. HSBC cut Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FPRUY opened at $29.46 on Friday. Fraport has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $32.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.97.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

