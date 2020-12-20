Friendz (FDZ) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $27,906.00

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 26.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Friendz token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Friendz has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $27,906.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Friendz has traded up 133.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00056330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.64 or 0.00364458 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 71.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017291 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00026046 BTC.

Friendz Token Profile

Friendz (FDZ) is a token. It launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,131,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 542,749,875 tokens. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

