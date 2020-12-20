FTX Token Hits Market Capitalization of $469.18 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FTX Token token can currently be bought for $4.97 or 0.00021160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx. FTX Token has a total market cap of $469.18 million and $6.41 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00055530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.15 or 0.00362343 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003856 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 57.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017393 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00025043 BTC.

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

