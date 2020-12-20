Game.com Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $120,804.00 (GTC)

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Game.com token can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, Gate.io, Bibox and BitForex. During the last week, Game.com has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. Game.com has a total market cap of $3.90 million and $120,804.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00055172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.51 or 0.00360932 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003848 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00026322 BTC.

About Game.com

Game.com is a token. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 tokens. The official website for Game.com is game.com . Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert . The official message board for Game.com is medium.com/@Game.com

Game.com Token Trading

Game.com can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Gate.io, BitForex and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Game.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Game.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

