GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2020

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) was down 7.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.20. Approximately 4,040,809 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 459% from the average daily volume of 722,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GLOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on GasLog Partners from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GasLog Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded GasLog Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on GasLog Partners from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. GasLog Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.68.

The firm has a market capitalization of $157.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 23.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners LP will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 108,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in GasLog Partners by 1,334.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares in the last quarter. 20.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

