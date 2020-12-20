GCN Coin (GCN) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. In the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 41.4% higher against the dollar. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $24,612.45 and approximately $7.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including $24.43, $10.39, $33.94 and $5.60.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $115.98 or 0.00490448 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005728 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000288 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000270 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

