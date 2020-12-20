Gemini Dollar Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.07 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $16.07 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gemini Dollar token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00004133 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, HitBTC, DEx.top and The Rock Trading.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00146928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00021749 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.76 or 0.00787491 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00172218 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00367399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00117359 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00073657 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar’s launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 16,223,208 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, The Rock Trading, HitBTC and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.