General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) Major Shareholder Neil Gagnon Sells 2,997 Shares

General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 2,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $301,018.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,540.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Neil Gagnon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Neil Gagnon sold 500 shares of General Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $50,030.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Neil Gagnon sold 1,023 shares of General Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $102,320.46.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Neil Gagnon sold 1,585 shares of General Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $158,658.50.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Neil Gagnon sold 513 shares of General Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $51,407.73.

NASDAQ:GFN opened at $8.59 on Friday. General Finance Co. has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $259.20 million, a PE ratio of 143.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. General Finance had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $82.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that General Finance Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFN. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of General Finance by 5.5% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,233,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,138,000 after buying an additional 115,843 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of General Finance by 9.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 559,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 48,192 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of General Finance by 177.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Finance by 6.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of General Finance during the first quarter worth $81,000. 23.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on GFN. TheStreet raised General Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised General Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

General Finance Company Profile

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

