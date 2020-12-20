Genesis Vision Market Cap Hits $6.15 Million (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for $1.39 or 0.00005831 BTC on major exchanges. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $6.15 million and $1.65 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00056542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.32 or 0.00362578 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 90.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003183 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00017470 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00025876 BTC.

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision is a token. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

