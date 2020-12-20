GeoCoin Reaches Market Cap of $782,044.32 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. In the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. One GeoCoin token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001043 BTC on major exchanges. GeoCoin has a market cap of $782,044.32 and $1,586.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.30 or 0.00489012 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,588.38 or 1.00044960 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005757 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00022252 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00007582 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00016525 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003113 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GEO is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

