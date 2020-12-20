GeoDB Price Up 21% Over Last 7 Days (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One GeoDB token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000998 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, GeoDB has traded up 21% against the US dollar. GeoDB has a total market capitalization of $3.31 million and $170,426.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00056331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.84 or 0.00363847 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003847 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 70.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00017187 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00025478 BTC.

GeoDB Token Profile

GeoDB (GEO) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,738,758 tokens. GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GeoDB

GeoDB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

