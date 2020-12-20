Global Digital Content Price Tops $0.0036 (GDC)

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded 48.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Global Digital Content has a total market capitalization of $11.40 million and $6,411.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Digital Content token can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Global Digital Content has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.05 or 0.00490102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005730 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000287 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Global Digital Content Token Profile

GDC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. Global Digital Content’s official message board is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice . The official website for Global Digital Content is rankingball.io . Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool

Global Digital Content Token Trading

Global Digital Content can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Digital Content should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Digital Content using one of the exchanges listed above.

