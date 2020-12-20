GNY (GNY) Price Reaches $0.0910 on Major Exchanges

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 22% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One GNY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0910 or 0.00000385 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, Exrates and P2PB2B. GNY has a market cap of $17.51 million and $27,240.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GNY has traded 29.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00148456 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00022017 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.47 or 0.00796052 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00173990 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00371979 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00119079 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00074700 BTC.

About GNY

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GNY

GNY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

