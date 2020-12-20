Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Receives $11.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.10.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GLNG shares. BidaskClub upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Golar LNG from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc increased its position in Golar LNG by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 49,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Golar LNG by 368.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,554 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 890.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the period. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.67. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $15.24.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Golar LNG had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 55.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Golar LNG will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.