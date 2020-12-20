HARD Protocol (HARD) Trading 14.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 20th. During the last week, HARD Protocol has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. HARD Protocol has a total market capitalization of $30.86 million and $7.36 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HARD Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00003257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00148201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00022013 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.01 or 0.00797980 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00213167 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00371853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00118925 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00074908 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

