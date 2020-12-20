HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ITMR. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Itamar Medical from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itamar Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.50.

NASDAQ ITMR opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.76. Itamar Medical has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $212.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Analysts expect that Itamar Medical will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 137.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 29,132 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 3.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 61,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 57.9% in the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 45,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 16,608 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the third quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the third quarter worth about $82,000. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

