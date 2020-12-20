HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 310,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 5,469.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 409,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,897,000 after purchasing an additional 402,362 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 77,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 17,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Get HD Supply alerts:

In other news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 517,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $21,582,251.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HDS opened at $55.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $55.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.38.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $827.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.34 million. HD Supply had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 36.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut HD Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Northcoast Research lifted their price target on shares of HD Supply from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HD Supply from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HD Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.56.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates in two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, water and wastewater treatment products, and heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.