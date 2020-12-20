Head-To-Head Comparison: Barnes Group (NYSE:B) versus My Vintage Baby (OTCMKTS:MVBY)

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) and My Vintage Baby (OTCMKTS:MVBY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Barnes Group and My Vintage Baby’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barnes Group $1.49 billion 1.73 $158.35 million $3.21 15.87 My Vintage Baby N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Barnes Group has higher revenue and earnings than My Vintage Baby.

Profitability

This table compares Barnes Group and My Vintage Baby’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnes Group 7.19% 8.63% 4.14% My Vintage Baby N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.0% of Barnes Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Barnes Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Barnes Group and My Vintage Baby, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barnes Group 4 6 4 0 2.00 My Vintage Baby 0 0 0 0 N/A

Barnes Group currently has a consensus price target of $43.93, suggesting a potential downside of 13.76%. Given Barnes Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Barnes Group is more favorable than My Vintage Baby.

Summary

Barnes Group beats My Vintage Baby on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc. provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices. This segment also designs and manufactures hot runner systems, mold cavity sensors and process control systems, and precision high cavitation mold assemblies for injection molding applications; provides force and motion control solutions for various metal forming and other industrial markets; and designs and develops robotic grippers, end-of-arm tooling systems, sensors, and other automation components for intelligent robotic handling solutions and industrial automation applications. In addition, it manufactures and supplies precision mechanical products, including mechanical springs, and high-precision punched and fine-blanked components used in transportation and industrial applications, including mechanical springs, and high-precision punched and fine-blanked components. This segment sells its products primarily through its direct sales force and distribution channels. The Aerospace segment produces fabricated and precision machined components and assemblies turbine engines; and nacelles, and structures for commercial and military aircrafts. It also provides aircraft engine component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for turbine engine manufacturers, commercial airlines, and the military; and manufactures and delivers aerospace aftermarket spare parts. This segment primarily serves original equipment manufacturing industry. Barnes Group Inc. was founded in 1857 and is based in Bristol, Connecticut.

About My Vintage Baby

My Vintage Baby, Inc. engages in manufactures and retails of clothing for infants and toddlers. It specializes in unique lines of clothing and a supporting line of accessories. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

