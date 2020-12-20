Head-To-Head Survey: Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) versus Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) and Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Maravai LifeSciences and Homology Medicines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maravai LifeSciences N/A N/A N/A Homology Medicines -5,386.00% -57.92% -45.33%

78.4% of Homology Medicines shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.0% of Homology Medicines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Maravai LifeSciences and Homology Medicines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maravai LifeSciences 0 0 10 0 3.00 Homology Medicines 0 0 7 0 3.00

Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.04%. Homology Medicines has a consensus target price of $30.43, indicating a potential upside of 146.58%. Given Homology Medicines’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Homology Medicines is more favorable than Maravai LifeSciences.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Maravai LifeSciences and Homology Medicines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maravai LifeSciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Homology Medicines $1.67 million 334.47 -$103.92 million ($2.47) -5.00

Maravai LifeSciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Homology Medicines.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species. It operates in three segments: Nucleic Acid Production, Biologics Safety Testing, and Protein Detection. The Nucleic Acid Production segment manufactures and sells products used in the fields of gene therapy, nucleoside chemistry, oligonucleotide therapy, and molecular diagnostics, including reagents used in the chemical synthesis, modification, labelling, and purification of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA). The Biologics Safety Testing segment sells analytical products for use in biologic manufacturing process development, including custom product-specific development antibody and assay development services. The Protein Detection segment sells labeling and detection reagents for researchers in immunohistochemistry. The company serves biopharmaceutical companies, and other emerging biopharmaceutical and life sciences research companies; and academic research institutions and in vitro diagnostics companies. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, through a single injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, peripheral nervous system, bone marrow, muscle, and eye. Its lead product candidate is HMI-102, which is in Phase 1/2 pheNIX clinical trial, a gene therapy for the treatment of phenylketonuria (PKU) in adults. The company also develops HMI-103 for the treatment of PKU in pediatric patients; and HMI-202 to treat metachromatic leukodystrophy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

